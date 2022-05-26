The drivers of three vehicles, which crashed on the M3, have escaped without serious injuries.

It happened at around 2:23am on Thursday, May 26, on the southbound carriageway near to Fleet Services.

Emergency services treated one man at the scene.

The drivers of all three vehicles were not seriously injured. Credit: Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service

Firefighters from Rushmoor fire station were called to the crash after one of the vehicles burst into flames.

Thankfully, no one was trapped in the vehicles following the collision.

It left debris strewn across the motorway, which took less than an hour to clear.