CCTV of suspects released after Aldi worker 'racially abused and pushed'

A supermarket manager was reportedly racially abused when she approached two people she suspected of shoplifting in Aldi.

The incident happened in the supermarket at Pitwines Close, Poole, at around midday on 9 May.

It is reported the worker was pushed by the suspects and was subjected to racial abuse.

CCTV images of two suspects have been released by police investigating the racially aggravated assault.

Police Constable Alex Sharp said: "Dorset Police takes all reports of hate crime very seriously and we are carrying out a full investigation into this matter."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police. Credit: Dorset Police

"As part of my enquiries into this incident I am in a position to issue CCTV images of the two suspects, and I would urge anyone who recognises them to please contact Dorset Police."

"There were a number of people in the store at the time of the incident and I would ask anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to police, to please come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220073204.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.