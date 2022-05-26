Children aged between 12 and 15 are being urged to come forward to volunteer for a new study on different options for a third Covid booster vaccine.

The University of Oxford-led Com-COV 3 study aims to recruit 380 volunteers across ten UK sites, including Oxford's Churchill Hospital.

Those taking part will need to have received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, at least three months before joining.

Researchers will then deliver a third dose as part of the study.

Participants will be randomly allocated to receive a full dose of the Novavax vaccine or a full, one-third or child dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

A control group will also receive a meningitis vaccine followed by a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine later in the study.

Oxford's Churchill Hospital is looking for volunteers aged between 12 and 15.

Participants won't be told which vaccine they receive until three months later. Researchers will analyse the immune system responses and any side effects to these new vaccine combinations. They will also examine if a one-third adult dose is as good as a full child dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The trial's chief investigator Professor Matthew Snape, of the University of Oxford's Oxford Vaccine Group, said: "This study builds on the important results from previous studies, which have directly informed the national and international use of mixed COVID-19 vaccine schedules. These studies have included teenagers receiving the first two vaccine doses.

"A key question for teenagers now is how well they respond to different options for a third dose of vaccine and we now need the help of young people in Oxford to help us answer this.

"If these can be shown to produce a strong immune response with fewer temporary side effects then this could improve the acceptability and uptake of a third dose adolescent campaign, both in the UK and internationally."

Professor Andrew Ustianowski, NIHR Clinical Lead for COVID-19 Vaccination Programme and Joint National Infection Specialty Lead, said: "It's very important that continued research into how we can best protect teenagers against COVID-19 takes place.

"The Com-COV 3 study will help us to develop a better understanding of adolescents immunity when it comes to booster jabs.

"Thousands of volunteers are still stepping forward for a number of vaccine booster studies, two years on since we began to recruit into the first COVID-19 vaccine studies.

"Their time, support and generosity has been immense and helps us build upon the science of vaccine combinations.

"The latest stage of the Com-COV 3 study will be key to providing important data on protecting young people and their families."Initial results are expected to be reported this year.

Volunteers can register here to take part.

The 10 different sites in the trial are:

George's University of London Hospital

University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust

Oxford Vaccine Group, University of Oxford

University of Nottingham Health Service

Public Health Wales NHS Trust Cardiff

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust

Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust

Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust