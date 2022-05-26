Firefighters have spent the night tackling a large barn fire in Witney, Oxfordshire.

Crews were called to the barn on Stanton Harcourt Road on Wednesday afternoon to the building well alight.

The blaze was burning throughout the night.

Crews attended from W itney Fire Station and Rewley Road Fire Station, with support of a Water Carrier from Wheatley Fire Station.

A support unit from Eynsham Fire Station was also called to the scene.

Residents living nearby are being urged to keep windows closed.