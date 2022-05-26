Play Brightcove video

Passengers reported waiting hours in queues for information

Passengers due to fly with airline easyJet on Thursday from Gatwick Airport have been stranded due to a major IT fault with the company's systems.

Flights due to depart between 1pm and 3pm have either been delayed or cancelled.

Passenger, and ITV News journalist, Ravneet Nandra was due to depart the airport on a flight to Mykonos, but was told it had been cancelled.

She was asked to book an alternative flight but there are none available to the destination until next week, after she is due to return.

The airline says it is working to restore systems as soon as possible. Credit: PA

Stranded passengers claim the information found on the airline's app contradicts the information on the airport's display boards.

It is not yet clear how long the disruption is expected to continue for.

In a statement, easyJet said: "Our team of IT specialists are working to restore the systems as soon as possible.

"We advise customers due to travel with us today to continue to check flight tracker to check the status of their flight before making their way to the airport.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused and would like to thank customers for their patience as we work to resolve this as soon as possible."