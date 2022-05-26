Seven teenagers have been arrested in Southampton after reports of a fight involving a group of young people armed with golf clubs, baseball bats and wooden planks with nails in.

The arrests came after a dispersal order was put in place in parts of Shirley came to tackle an increase in antisocial behaviour.

A dispersal order gives officers the power to arrest individuals who refuse to move on from the area, and to seize any items used to commit antisocial behaviour or other offences.

Police were called to Stratton Road on Tuesday, May 24 just after 4pm. Two people were injured as a result and have since received hospital treatment.

The dispersal order expired overnight.

Officers attended and have since arrested the following people:

-A 14-year-old boy from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and theft of a motor vehicle and three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

-A 19-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, violent disorder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

-A 14-year-old boy from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and theft of a motor vehicle.

-A 16-year-old boy from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

-A 16-year-old boy from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of affray.

-A 15-year-old boy from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

-A 16-year-old boy from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, possession of a controlled Class B drug (cannabis/ cannabis resin), and possession with intent to supply a controlled Class B drug (cannabis resin).

They all remain in police custody at this time.

Hampshire Police say they will review the order and extend it if any further disorder occurs.