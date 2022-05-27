EasyJet cancels 240 flights from Gatwick over half term

EasyJet has cancelled 240 flights from Gatwick Airport over the half term.

The airline has announced it is making advance cancellations of around 24 flights per day starting on Saturday 28th May until June the 6th.

Customers are being given the option to rebook their flight or receive a refund.

In a statement, EasyJet said: "We are very sorry for the late notice of some of these cancellations and inconvenience caused for customers booked on these flights however we believe this is necessary to provide reliable services over this busy period. Customers are being informed from today and provided with the option to rebook their flight or receive a refund and can apply for compensation in line with regulations."