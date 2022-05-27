Two teenagers have been charged with murder in connection with the death of a man in his 30s in Basingstoke.

It comes after the victim was found with serious injuries in a house in Musgrave Close on Sunday, May 22.

Officers were called at 11.14pm that night and attended the address. The man was later pronounced dead.

Ismaila Kamarra-Jarra, 18, from Milton Close, Basingstoke, has been charged with murder.

A 17-year-old boy, from Basingstoke, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged with murder.

Musgrave Close in Brighton Hill Credit: ITV News Meridian

They are due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court today, Friday 27 May.

An 18-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, both from Basingstoke, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released under investigation.

Hampshire police says enquiries are ongoing.

Police say they remain at the scene while enquiries continue and people may see an enhanced police presence in the area.