Two children from a Kent village who saved their father's life, have been given a special police award for their swift actions. Sadie Waters, aged 10, and her brother Jude, 7, from Pembury, were travelling in a car with their dad Stuart when he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.

The children remained calm under pressure, and quickly ran home to get help from their mother.

Neighbours then helped with CPR while they waited for an ambulance.

Mr Waters was taken to hospital and eventually made a full recovery.

On Sunday 22 May, Sergeant Joe Breen and PC Steven Shipley presented Sadie and Jude with a Schools Team Certificate of Resilience and a gift bag, in recognition of their swift actions and bravery.

Sgt Breen said: ‘Sadie and Jude ultimately saved their dad’s life during what was clearly an extremely distressing event.

"Medical staff said that without their incredibly swift actions it would likely have been a different outcome.

"They should both be exceptionally proud of themselves, as no doubt their family, friends and neighbours are too."