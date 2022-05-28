Sussex Cricket trio sign new deals with club

Sussex Cricket has announced that three players have signed new deals with the club.

Sean Hunt and James Coles have signed contract extensions, while academy wicket-keeper batsman Charlie Tear has signed his first professional contract.

Left-arm seamer Hunt joined Sussex in January of 2019 after time in the Surrey academy, where he was named the county’s academy player of the year in 2019.

He'll remain at The 1st Central County ground until at least 2024.

Sussex Head Coach Ian Salisbury spoke of his delight for Sean: “Sean is continuing to show his promise, he is still only 20 years old and his potential is clear to see.

"He has worked hard both tactically and physically over the past year, so I am excited to see him blossom as a Sussex cricketer.”

All-rounder James Coles has signed an extension to his professional deal that will see him remain with Sussex until at least 2023.

The 18-year-old is a product of Sussex Cricket’s player development partnership with the Oxfordshire Cricket Board that has been in place since 2013.

He was the first player from the programme to sign a professional contract.

“James made his debut at 16 and continues to impress whenever he is involved with the team. He bowled beautifully this season at Derbyshire against high-class opposition.

“He is a player that alongside many others in our ranks is a key part of our strategy to develop homegrown talent that will one day make up the core of our first team squad.”

17-year-old Charlie Tear signed his first ever professional deal last week following successful seasons in the academy and at his school, Seaford College.

Speaking about his first professional deal, Tear said: “I am so happy to have signed my first contract with my home county, Sussex. I can’t wait to get started when I join up with the team in July.”