A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a boy, 17, was stabbed to death at a house in Camberley, Surrey.

Police were called to an address in Green Hill Road at around 11.30pm on Friday night (27 May), to reports of a stabbing.

A 17-year-old boy died at the scene from his injuries. His family are aware and are being supported by officers. A 17-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of murder, and remains in custody.

Police say there will be an increase in officers in the area on Saturday as investigations continue.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with Surrey Police quoting reference number PR/45220056379.