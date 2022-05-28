A woman from Hove has been found guilty of administering a noxious substance to her 10-year-old son, but found not guilty of attempted murder.

Pembe Mehmetaliogullari's son Mustafa, lived with severe complex physical and mental disabilities. He died at the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton on 30 September 2018, having been admitted for treatment three days earlier.

The court heard a post mortem and toxicology examination established that his death was due to administration of non-prescribed medication. The prosecution claimed that Mehmetaliogullari had administered Mustafa the drug Citalopram at home and the painkiller Co-codamol to him at the hospital.

They had been living at Eastview Terrace, Sedlescombe, East Sussex, prior to his admission to hospital.

Mehmetaliogullari, was charged with attempted murder, and administering a noxious substance with intent, but denied the charges.

On Friday (May 27) following a trial at Hove Crown Court, a jury convicted her of administering a noxious substance but cleared her of attempted murder. She will be sentenced in due course.

​After the case Detective Sergeant Barry Chandler from the East Sussex Safeguarding Unit said: “This is a tragic case and our thoughts are with Mustafa’s family and friends at this difficult time.

​“I’d like to thank the members of the jury who carefully considered the evidence put before them and we respect the decision they have made today.

​“I’d also like to thank the witnesses and the investigative team who worked so hard on this complex and distressing case.”