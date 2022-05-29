Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Malcolm Shaw reports from Cotchford Farm.

Fans of the Winnie the Pooh books have been enjoying a rare opportunity to see the Sussex home of the author A A Milne.

The special weekend at Cotchford Farm was raising funds to protect the nearby Ashdown Forest - the setting for the famous children's stories.

Milne bought the farm in 1925 as a rural retreat and spent a lot of time there with his son Christopher Robin, who would become immortalised in the classic tales along with Winnie the Pooh, Piglet and all their friends.

Milne with his son Christopher Robin

A sundial at Cotchford Farm featuring Pooh, Piglet and Tigger

This weekend the current owners opened up their private gardens to the public, for a rare glimpse into the Hartfield home.

Money raised will go to the Ashdown Forest Foundation which looks after Five Hundred Acre Wood, inspiration for the books' Hundred Acre Wood.