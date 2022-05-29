A pilot has been praised after his quick-thinking prevented a major tragedy when his helicopter crashed in Oxfordshire.

Emergency services were called to a domestic property in Denton at 1pm on Saturday, 28 May.

The helicopter was found on its side on a tennis court.

The crash is now being investigated by the AAIB Credit: OFRS

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said four passengers had managed to get out safely and were being looked after by ambulance crews.

In a social media post they praised the pilot: "The quick-thinking actions of the pilot to isolate the aircrafts fuel lines and battery supplies ensured this incident didn’t escalate further.

"Fire crews continued to make the scene safe so that further investigation of could be carried out."

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch assisted by Thames Valley Police.