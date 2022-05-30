CCTV appeal after teenager raped in Bournemouth hotel room

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a teenager was raped in Bournemouth.

The victim, described as being in her late teens, had been out with a friend on Saturday 21 May, and met a man in the town centre.

They returned to the Durley Dean Hotel in West Cliff Road, where the attack is alleged to have taken place at around 3am.

Detective Constable Leila Whittle, of Bournemouth CID, said: “We have made a number of enquiries in relation to this report and have obtained a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to.

"I would encourage the man pictured, or anyone who knows who he is, to please get in contact with Dorset Police.

“Specially-trained officers are supporting the victim and keeping her updated with the progress of the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220081301.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.