Detectives have released CCTV images of a man and a woman they want to speak to after a guide dog was attacked on a bus in Poole.

A blind woman and her guide dog - a Labrador Retriever cross - got on the number 8 bus at Turlin Moor, travelling toward Poole at around 10.40am on Saturday 26 March 2022.

When the bus stopped outside Oakdale Library at around 11am, a dog that was on a rope ran on board and started attacking the guide dog. Other passengers intervened and fortunately the dog wasn't seriously hurt.

The dog that carried out the attack was described as a black and white Staffy-type.

Police have released this CCTV image as part of their investiigation. Credit: Dorset Police

Police Constable Jennie Sykes-Martin, of Dorset Police, said: “This was a very distressing incident for the woman involved and her working guide dog.

“We are carrying out enquiries and have obtained images of a man and woman who we would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

"I appreciate the images are not the best quality, but I would urge anyone who recognises them to please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220047750.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.