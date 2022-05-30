Play Brightcove video

A music festival on the Kent and Sussex border is preparing for its return after three years away because of Covid.

Organisers say it's the largest Americana and country music festival in Europe and hopes to attract 15,000 visitors through its gates.

But the festival had hoped it would be able to run last year. It had contractors on site preparing when Prime Minister Boris Johnson extended Covid restrictions.

Co-founder and Festival Director Gill Tee says they lost £1 million because of this change in policy - as the festival had to be cancelled again.

Some ticket holders have been waiting three years for the festival to return to Eridge.

Of those that had tickets in 2021, 80% of them have chosen to roll over their tickets and return and visit this year.

As well as headline acts like James and Van Morrison, the festival also gives a stage to local bands like Noble Jacks.

The band's lead singer is from Tunbridge Wells and is looking forward to the festival's return on 17th June.

Abigail Bracken's report includes footage from Black Deer Festival and Noble Jacks.