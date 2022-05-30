Police have been given extra stop and search powers after receiving reports of men fighting with knifes in Reading.

A Section 60 Order has been implemented around Whitley and will be in place for 24 hours until 8:45pm on Monday. (30 May)

Thames Valley Police say they receives two reports of males fighting with bladed weapons in the Whitley area on Sunday.

No one was hurt in either of the incidents and no arrests have been made.

Inspector Iain Swadling said: “We do not believe there is any threat to the wider public as a result of either of these incidents, but to help our investigation and to help us track down those responsible and remove weapons from the streets, we have put in place a Section 60 Order.

“This will temporarily give our officers extra powers to stop and search people within a certain part of the town.

“If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to approach our officers and ask them questions.

“If you need to report anything to us, please call us on 101, quoting reference number 43220235062, or 999 in an emergency.”