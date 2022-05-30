Isle of Wight refuse workers vote for strike action next month

Refuse workers on the Isle of Wight have voted to go on strike next month, due to a dispute with their employer about pay.

Drivers and operatives for waste contractors Amey will walk out on Monday, June 13 for an initial phase of two weeks.

The GMB union says further notices will be issued should Amey "continue to refuse to engage and negotiate with the GMB as their own employee's union of choice."

More than 90% of voters from the union opted for industrial action after a ballot took place last week.

The strike coincides with the Isle of Wight festival weekend, one of the biggest in the UK, on June 16 to 19.

The Isle of Wight Festival is one of the UK's best known festivals. Credit: PA

The union says the island's contractor has refused to match the pay expectations of their own hard-working staff.

They are calling for £12.50 per hour for Loaders/Pickers, £13.25 for Cage Drivers/Driver & Grab operatives, and £15.00 for HGV Drivers.

Gary Palmer GMB regional organiser said: "Amey has and continues to make two mistakes, the first is they are ignoring their own employee's choice of the GMB union to represent their pay claim, as regardless of any disputed recognition status between us, GMB are not going away, and their staff have backed GMB to take forward their pay claim."

"The other is to continue to undervalue their employees pay to maintain their own profits for shareholders."

"Our members and importantly their staff are struggling economically, they are working as hard as they can, but they face in work poverty decisions on what they can afford to spend daily, leaving them stressed because no matter how hard they work they just continue to fall further into further debt weekly."

"The huge business profits Amey makes from its contract with The Isle of wight council, all disappear nationally, yet it's their workers who all live on the island, who if they get a decent and fair pay rise will spend that pay increase locally in shops and business based on the island subsequently boosting the local economy."

"Right now, this strike is going to happen, but it can be avoided if Amey were to seek to enter meaningful talks with the GMB to resolve the current pay issue, if not though any and all consequences regarding the island kerbside refuse and recycling collections and any effect on the upcoming Isle of wight festival lies solely with them."

"All the GMB union can do now is simply wait to see if Amey will seek the sensible option."

Speaking to the Isle of Wight County Press, organisers of the Isle of Wight Festival recently said any possible strike action would not affect it.

A spokesperson said: "Regardless of whether Amey employees go on strike, the Isle of Wight Festival's refuse and waste plan will be fulfilled."

In response, an Amey spokesperson said:

"We put a high value on the work carried out by our employees on the Isle of Wight, and have offered a pay increase of 4.21%, in line with the Real Living Wage increase that came into effect on April 1."

"Since Amey took on the contract, in November of 2015, wages for our drivers have increased 27% and we continue to ensure our rates are competitive, but the request of an additional increase in wages of more than 30% in 2022 is fundamentally unsustainable."