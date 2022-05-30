The founder of a new 'pizza vending machine' has defended their food, after the plans came under fire from health officials who say it's fuelling the UK's obesity crisis.

Portsmouth City Council has applied for planning permission for the machine to be installed in the D-Day Story car park at Clarence Esplanade in Southsea.

But the plans have been criticised by local GPs who have described the proposals as appalling, and say that the machine is not promoting healthy eating.

Commenting on the plans on the planning application on the council's website, Dr Jonathan Furniss from Winchester said, "There are already very many opportunities to purchase ultra processed food that is low in nutrients in the local area.

"I object to this planning proposal because it provides yet more (and even easier) opportunity for residents to access foods that are harming not improving health.

"Evidence should be provided of how the council is improving access to unprocessed food. Are there plans to install an automated unprocessed food vending machine offering options such as steak, eggs, fish or tofu salad, or anything that is likely to improve rather than harm health?"

GP Dr Karen Malone from The Old Fire Station Surgery in Southampton said, "I am quite frankly appalled that this is even being considered by the council.

"We currently had an epidemic of both obesity & poor metabolic health, leading to chronic diseases that impact negatively on the health & wellbeing of the community. I see the effects that this has daily on both the patients, their families & the NHS.

"The continual legacy of health problems that are a direct consequence of poor eating habits, will also have an increasing financial impact on the services that the Council will be required to provide long term.

"It is the councils responsibility to promote good health & not encourage/support bad ones. I have no doubt that there is already a plethora of fast food establishments within the area, & residents won't miss this one."It could be argued that it is possible for pizza to be healthy. Yes it can, but for the most part they aren't. Regardless, this will promote the mindset that ultra-processed food is healthy & dissuade individuals from accessing or making their own real food options.

"For the health of the population you serve, I sincerely hope that you do not proceed with this application. I would suspect that there are far more healthy options that your community would benefit from that you could consider."

The idea for the vending machine was developed during the first lockdown. Credit: Pizza Rebellion

The idea for the pizza machine was developed by William Jack in Chichester during the first lockdown during the pandemic.

In a statement, he said: "Our machines have the highest standard of hygiene HACCAP stock management with real time information recording of stock, cook, temperatures.

"We monitor stock levels remotely and can react to peaks and troughs in the market to reduce spoilage/ wastage to practically zero. The machine also only uses an incredibly low 1kw of electricity per hour and our boxes and wooden knives are recyclable so our environmental impact is minimal.

"Our product is highly researched and far healthier than other pizza chains."

A council spokespersons said: "We're always looking for new ways of providing quality food and drink on the seafront.

"This vending machine is an innovative idea and could be very popular. If planning approval is given, the intention would be to run it for a trial period.

"We're committed to relocating the bike stands, which are now on the site, to a more convenient level location in another part of the car park."

