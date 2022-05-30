Two more teenagers arrested in Basingstoke murder investigation

Two further arrests have been made as part of an investigation into the death of Frantisek Olah, 31, in Basingstoke.

He was found with serious injuries in a house on Musgrave Close on Sunday, May 22.

Officers were called at 11.14pm that night and attended the address. The man was later pronounced dead.

A post mortem examination revealed that Frantisek had sustained stab wounds.

Frantisek Olah, 31, was found in a house with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead. Credit: Hampshire Police

Officers arrested a Basingstoke boy, 17, on suspicion of murder in Southampton in the early hours of Sunday, May 29.

A Basingstoke woman, 18, was arrested yesterday evening on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both remain in police custody at this time.

There have been seven arrests in total as part of this investigation.

DI Howard Broadribb from Major Crime said: "I would like to thank the public for their support in sharing our appeals, and to reiterate that we believe there is no wider risk to the public at this time."

"Our enquiries remain ongoing and we would appeal for anyone with information, no matter how small they think it might be, to contact us."

Musgrave Close in Brighton Hill Credit: ITV News Meridian

"If you see or hear something that you think might be connected to this investigation, please get in touch."

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 and quote Operation Beckon or the crime reference number 44220203196.

"Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org."