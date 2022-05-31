Virgin Atlantic has become the first UK airline to allow cabin crew to show their tattoos.

The airline, which has its headquarters in Crawley, has announced the change on International Flight Attendants Day.

The company, which was founded by Richard Branson, was among many carriers which previously didn't hire anyone with ink work which could not be concealed.

Estelle Hollingsworth, chief people officer at Virgin Atlantic, said: “At Virgin Atlantic, we want everyone to be themselves and know that they belong.

"Many people use tattoos to express their unique identities and our customer-facing and uniformed colleagues should not be excluded from doing so if they choose.

"That's why, in line with our focus on inclusion and championing individuality, we're relaxing our tattoo restrictions for all our people.

"We're proud to be the airline that sees the world differently and allows our people to truly be themselves.”

Until today (31 May), any uniformed employee had to cover up any visible tattoo with a long sleeved shirt, plasters or make up. Short sleeve shirts are uniform standard so a special long sleeved shirt had to be requested.

Facial, neck and head tattoos will remain banned but this is under review. Offensive ink work should also still be covered.

