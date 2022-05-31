There's huge disappointment in Southampton tonight after it lost its bid to become the UK City of Culture 2025.

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Nadine Dorries, announced this evening on BBC One's the One Show, that Bradford has won the prestigious title - beating Southampton, Wrexham and County Durham.

However all three runners-up will get £125,000 for the first time in the contest's history - allowing them to realise part of their City of Culture bid planning.

Taking to Twitter, Southampton's bid organisers said, "A heartfelt congratulations to Bradford. "Thank you Southampton- the #CityofCulture2025 journey has brought our city together, celebrated our home, and unlocked ambitions.

"This is not the end of our journey, we march on!"Claire Whitaker OBE, Southampton's Bid Director said, "It's not been just about the opportunities for the city, it's also been for the wider region."

Reacting to the news, one resident said, "Every single person has been behind the bid", while another added, "It's all led up to this moment, and everyone should be proud of what they've achieved, whatever the result."

The city is known for its historic maritime links - famous as the port that the stricken Titanic set sail in 1912.

The city is home to two universities, the University of Southampton, and Solent University - welcoming students from over 100 countries.

World-leading research into cancer science, and marine engineering are also undertaken in Southampton.

Tonight the 400 people involved in the city's bid gathered at Solent University, hoping to celebrate.