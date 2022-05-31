Worthing locals have been left with mixed feelings following the council's decision to paint white wiggly lines on a newly pedestrianised zone.

Vehicle access to Montague Place was restricted during the pandemic and the council has now decided to keep it car free, under plans to go carbon neutral by 2030.

The council said the work is aimed at removing cars, cutting air pollution and creating an open space for people to enjoy.

The lines, which cost £1,200 to paint, are part of a £200,000 scheme to make Montague Place more welcoming for visitors.

However, Worthing Borough Council said the work it's done so far is only temporary and that there will be more consultation before long term plans are put in place.

While some residents have welcomed the pedestrianised space, others are frustrated at the amount of money that has been spent.

Some people say the lines are a waste of money, while others liked the new space:

In a statement, a Worthing Borough Council spokesman said: "The redevelopment of Montague Place is a first step to giving the area back to the community - removing cars, cutting air pollution and creating an open space for people to enjoy.

"By using government funding, we have raised the level of the road to create a wide area in the heart of the town centre for visitors to spend time in, as a short-term measure while we ask residents and businesses how they would like the area to be transformed.

"We have also added improved pedestrian lighting to make the area safer and more welcoming for visitors, and in the coming weeks we will be adding planting and parklets to make it a more attractive place to eat, drink and spend time."

