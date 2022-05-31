A third teenager has been charged with the murder of a man in Basingstoke.

Frantisek Olah, 31, was found with serious injuries in a house in Musgrave Close on Sunday, May 22.

Police were called to the house at 11.14pm that night. He was later pronounced dead.

A post mortem examination revealed that Frantisek had sustained stab wounds.

Previously, Ismaila Kamarra-Jarra, 18, of no fixed abode, and another 17-year-old boy from Basingstoke, were charged with murder.

The third teenager, 17, cannot be named for legal reasons. He is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court today (Tuesday, May 31).

There have been a total of seven arrests in this investigation.

Last week, a man, 18, and woman, 18, both from Basingstoke were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They were released under investigation on Wednesday, May 25.

On Friday, May 27, a woman, 18, from Basingstoke was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She has been released on police bail under June 24, pending further enquiries.

On Saturday, May 28, a woman, 18, from Basingstoke was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She was released on police bail until June 25.