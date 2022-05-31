Two men die in two-vehicle crash in Portsmouth

Two men have died in a two-vehicle crash in Portsmouth, in Hampshire.

Officers were called to James Callaghan Drive following reports of a collision involving a black Peugeot 207 and a grey Renault Megane just before 7.10pm on Monday, 30 May.

A 48-year-old man from Gosport, who was the driver of the Renault and a 44-year-old man from Fareham, who was the driver of the Peugeot, died at the scene.

A 13-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the Renault, was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries.

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Sergeant Spencer Wragg, said: "We are currently carrying out our investigation to establish the exact circumstances of this incident."

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who might have dash-cam footage of the area prior to the crash to come forward.

Residents with information are being asked to call 101 quoting 44220215055 or Operation Vocation.