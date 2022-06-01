Play Brightcove video

Group organiser Eileen Booker says the whole experience was "chaotic"

A group of pensioners from Kent say they were completely abandoned by easyJet, after their flight had to turn back to Gatwick Airport because of high winds.

The 55-strong group, with the eldest member aged 92, had each forked out more than £650 for their dream trip to the Isle of Man, having booked it in 2021. It was their first holiday since lockdown.

After taking off from Gatwick, passengers were informed by the easyJet pilot that, owing to low cloud, they would have to divert to Manchester Airport to wait for it to lift.

Eileen Booker, who organised the trip, described their experience as "totally chaotic".

"They left us on the runway for over three and a half hours", Mrs Booker said.

"During that time they brought round a cup of water to everyone.

"Young people who were on the same flight managed to find out that other flights were landing on the Isle of Man, and we subsequently found out that a flight had left at 4 o' clock from Manchester and landed on the Isle of Man.

"Why weren't we taken?"

The flight departed Gatwick Airport but was diverted to Manchester. Credit: ITV News

After several hours of waiting, the pilot informed the passengers that he had been instructed to take them back to Gatwick.

Mrs Booker says the group were told once they arrived back that there would be accommodation and a hot meal provided before they would be scheduled on a replacement flight the next day.

"But when we arrived back at Gatwick, that's when the problems started", she added.

"Some people needed assistance, and that wasn't available because it had all been booked for Thursday and they were left sitting on the flight for a further hour.

"When we eventually got the group back together, I went to find out about our coach and the easyJet lady had no idea what I was talking about.

"She told me to check my app, and I said 'I'm a 77-year-old woman, I haven't got an app'."

The group were eventually told there was no accommodation, and the next earliest flight would be on Wednesday.

"The only thing we could do was go home, so that's what we did. Luckily, our coach driver was happy to come back and collect us and drop some of the group to their doors.

"Everyone was so looking forward to the holiday, we had a lovely itinerary, we were doing all sorts of things. It should have been a great holiday.

"But easyJet just completely abandoned us.

"It shouldn't have happened."

easyJet says it is going to reimburse the group for their expenses. Credit: PA

The group have been given until Sunday to apply online to receive compensation.

In a statement easyJet said: "easyJet can confirm that flight EZY851 from London Gatwick to Isle of Man on 22 May diverted to Manchester as a result of winds in the Isle of Man gusting outside the limits of the aircraft.

"As the forecast was unfortunately not set to improve, the decision was taken to return to London Gatwick and the flight was subsequently cancelled.

"We contacted customers via their details provided at time of booking to advise them of the cancellation and their options to rebook or receive a refund and with information on arranging hotel accommodation.

"Unfortunately, we were unable to provide rooms for all customers and we advise that anyone who sources their own hotel accommodation will be reimbursed.

"Our team are reaching out to Ms Booker to apologise for her experience and to reimburse her and her group for their expenses.

“While this was outside of our control we are very sorry for the inconvenience caused by the cancellation.

"The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is our highest priority."