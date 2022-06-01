Play Brightcove video

WATCH: How did the residents react to their royal surprise?

Residents at a Windsor care home have been living like Kings and Queens after being given a Platinum Jubilee surprise.

The elderly residents at Mountbatten Grange, in Windsor, received the royal treatment when they woke up to find their home had been transformed into regal residence.

It was all part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations at the home, a milestone many residents were excited to mark - especially as some had worked at Windsor Castle in their younger years.

After being told in the morning to ‘dress to impress’ for a special surprise, residents were greeted by team members dressed as the Queen’s Guard, before being led down a newly laid red carpet for a right royal knees-up.

Residents were greeted by staff dressed as Queen's Guards as well as a corgi Credit: Care UK

Residents were amazed to discover the home’s usual coffee shop had been completely transformed into Buckingham Palace.

Red drapes, royal portraits, chandeliers, a fireplace, and lavish decorations adorned the home – with a giant throne taking centre stage for residents to be crowned royalty for a day.

Adding to the quintessentially British theme of the day, the home’s head chef, Mohamed Taghouti, prepared a delicious afternoon tea, featuring sandwiches, cakes and scones for residents to enjoy.

Resident Kathleen Lewis, 98, said: “We knew nothing about what was going on – it was all done so secretly. I thought it was fantastic. It was quite a surprise!”

And 88-year-old Jim Mundy added: “It was great fun and very well organised. I thoroughly enjoyed it! I’d like to see the Queen live until the age of 100.”

And keen for residents to experience a true taste of palace life, the home also welcomed Marcel Le Corgi. The pouch made a grand entrance, then greeted Mountbatten’s new royal family with his wagging tail and a friendly bark.

Marcel Le Corgi proved an instant hit with residents Credit: Care UK

"The dog was very good - I was just waiting for the Queen to come in afterwards!" said Jim Mundy.

Debbie Winwood, Home Manager at Mountbatten Grange, commented: “We had such a wonderful time celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with our secret royal transformation.

"We have many royalists living here, especially being so close to Windsor Castle, and knew how keen they would be to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, which is why we decided to celebrate in style!

“Nobody could believe it, especially when they saw us all dressed up as the Queen’s Guard and Marcel le Corgi running in.

"We had so much fun, and we’re already planning our next big surprise for residents to enjoy. Just like the jubilee – this was certainly a memorable day and one which we will remember for many years to come.”