A bin strike in parts of East Sussex will continue for another four weeks after the latest pay offer from waste contractor Biffa was rejected by the union.

It was announced yesterday (Tuesday, May 31) that the protest in the Wealden area will continue after talks between the union and the waste contractors failed to make any headway.

The strike affecting almost 65,000 households has been ongoing for more than four weeks.

Refuse workers in Wealden, who are members of the GMB Union, began industrial action on April 25 over pay and working conditions.

It has now been extended up to June 25, according to Wealden District Council.

Wealden is the latest part of the south of England affected by strike action following a six week walkout in Adur and Worthing.

Previous strike action has also taken place over the last twelve months in Brighton and Hove and Eastbourne.

The council says Biffa has been working to put in place more temporary pop-up waste sites in local towns and villages for residents to bring their household rubbish to for disposal, without having to travel to local tips.

Pop-up sites have opened for residents to drop off their rubbish.

The first pop-up waste disposal site opened in Hailsham on Wednesday, May 25, allowing residents to drop off their rubbish during the strike.

A second pop-up waste collection site in Hailsham will open today (Wednesday, June 1).

Another pop-up site opened in Alfriston yesterday (Tuesday, May 31) to help locals.

The council says more will be made available in towns and villages across the southern half of Wealden where very limited refuse collections have been taking place.

Both Biffa and the GMB union said they are disappointed a break through in talks hasn't been made.

Biffa has reiterated it "remains committed" to resolving this dispute and will continue to engage with representatives of the GMB union to reach a fair settlement for its employees and the residents of Wealden.

The waste contractor said: "We're disappointed that the GMB has rejected our improved offer. We enhanced the offer with a proposal for a 2-year deal which included significantly above inflation increases (17% for this year and a minimum of 7% next year, a cash lump sum, and pay parity with the other two councils in the East Sussex contract.)"

"The offer was made following a constructive day of negotiations facilitated by ACAS and unfortunately members have chosen to continue with strike action. We are working hard to minimise any disruption to service."

The council says the latest deal that has been rejected by the GMB union would see pay increase by up to 17% this year plus a £600.00 guaranteed bonus with a further increase of at least 7% next year with the guaranteed bonus to be permanently included as salary.

It added: "Biffa have made several improved offers to end this strike, all of which have been rejected by the GMB and their members."

"This deal would see annual pay levels for loader operatives at over twenty three thousand pounds, this being several thousand pounds above that of the National Minimum Wage and the higher National Living Wage, with higher paid driver roles receiving equally generous increases."

The council claims there has been "little movement on the pay demands from the GMB."

After the latest pay offer from employer Biffa was rejected on Thursday, May 26, Gary Palmer, GMB Officer, said: "GMB did everything we could to reach an agreement."

"Unfortunately Biffa bosses don’t seem as keen as we are to end this dispute for the people of Wealden."

"There are certain red lines our members will not cross."

"We aren’t that far away from a deal and our door remains open, but for now on the strike will continue."