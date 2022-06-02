Businesses in Kent who store cooking oil are being warned to guard against thieves after two suspects were arrested.

Police were called to a premises in Dymchurch Road in New Romney at 6:55am on Monday 30 May after receiving a report that two men had been seen trying to steal oil.

They were then reportedly seen jumping a fence and leaving the area in a white van.

A van matching the description was traced and stopped, and a 50-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, both from north London, were arrested on suspicion of theft.

They have since have been released under investigation.

Officer are investigating whether the incident is linked to two other cooking oil thefts in the area.

Detective Inspector Sheena Barrell, of Folkestone and Hythe Community Safety Unit, said: 'We advise any business which stores cooking oil to review their security arrangements to ensure it does not attract the attention of thieves.

"Ensure that any alarm system and CCTV cameras are fully operational with staff trained to review and download footage. This will not only deter thieves but also make it is easier to recover stolen goods and identify offenders.

"We also advise that areas around the business are well-lit and wheelie bins are stored away, to prevent them being used to access buildings or scale fences."