Sussex Police release CCTV of a man they want to speak to in connection with the theft

Detectives investigating the 'brazen' theft of a Rolex watch from an auction house in East Sussex have released CCTV footage of a man they are trying to trace.

Police were called to Burstow and Hewitt Auction House in Battle on Tuesday 24 May after receiving a report that a man had entered the autioneers sometime between 4:15pm and 4:25pm.

He asked to view a Rolex watch, and then fled the scene with the watch, running northbound along Lower Lake.

The man is described as being aged between 20 and 30 years old, white, 5’9” and broad, with short blonde hair.

He was wearing a baseball cap, a dark-coloured, tight fitting top and blue jeans. He is believed to have been joined by a second man near the junction of Lower Lake and Marley Lane.

PC Hollie Rich said: “This was a brazen theft that occurred in full daylight, surrounded by members of the public going about their business.

“If you saw anything, recognise the man in this footage or have any information which could help with the investigation, please contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 970 of 24/05.”