An investigation is underway after someone used materials from a demolished beach hut to create a bonfire on Swanage beach in Dorset.

Firefighters from Swanage fire station were called to the beach just before 7pm on Wednesday 1 June.

Once they arrived, crews found a bonfire had been made from a demolished beach hut.

Firefighters used buckets of water from the sea to extinguish the fire Credit: Swanage fire station

The person who started the fire was seen running away as officers turned up.

One pump was mobilised and the blaze was extinguished using buckets of water from the sea.