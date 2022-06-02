A Sussex zoo is celebrating two new arrivals and have given them names inspired by the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Queenie and Duke, are two baby cotton-top tamarins born on 6 May at Drusillas Zoo Park.

The twins are the offspring of 15-year-old Florencia who came to Drusillas in 2016 from Beale Park and has given birth seven times, with her mate, 12-year-old Pasto.

Keepers say the infants are presenting as 'happy, healthy and just a little bit cheeky', and have been spotted clinging to mum Florencia's back as she proudly shows off her new arrivals.

The twins enjoying the sun with mum Florencia. Credit: Drusillas Zoo Park

The critically endangered cotton-top tamarin is one of the most endangered primates in the world, with estimated less than 6,00. It makes the arrival of this pair a huge success for the conservation of the species.

Native to Colombian rainforests, cotton-tops are known for their spectacular crest of white hair, often likened to 'mad professor' characters.

Head Keeper, Gemma Romanis, said: "We are over the moon to confirm that both mum and babies are making excellent progress, and Florencia is proving to be a very caring and sweet mama.

"We usually ask the public to name our zoo borns, but with the celebration of the Platinum Jubilee coming up - another very rare occurrence - we just couldn't miss the opportunity to give them names to remember the historic moment."

Their enclosure will also be given a royal-themed makeover for the bank holiday.