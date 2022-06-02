Play Brightcove video

Jeff Williams worked with his neighbours to put the bunting up 14ft high on Poole's Jubilee Road.

Organisers of a Jubilee street party in Poole say they've been left shocked after someone complained to the council that the decorations were unsafe.

Jeff Williams joined party preparation efforts along Jubilee Road by putting up bunting across houses.

But he was told by Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council (BCP) that they were too low, and could be hazardous to large vehicles travelling underneath.

Jeff says he is unable to make them higher, and says they are now stuck in limbo.

"We got the bunting as high as we could from the top window to the top window on the other side. The neighbours all approved and were happy with it.

"We did our best to get it high, and couldn't go any higher.

"A council officer came round on Tuesday morning to tell us he had received a complaint - and only one. He said the bunting should be 16ft, and I explained it's 14ft and can't go any higher.

Residents were told the council had received one complaint.

Play Brightcove video

"The council hasn't told me to take it down, but said move it higher, so at the moment we are trying to work out ways to do that.

"If the bunting was hit, it would just break and fall down. Comparatively you just think why would anyone complain.

"When you think this is a once in 70 years event, my own view is that we don't know how to party. We need a lesson in how to party and not get bogged down in regulations.

"There always politics behind everything, and the politics of bunting is the current theme.

Mr Williams is now working alongside his neighbours to try and come up with a way to move the bunting up by a further two feet in time for the rest of the Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

In a statement, Councillor Beverley Dunlop, portfolio holder for Culture and Vibrant Places at BCP Council said: “We’re proud to say we have more than 300 Jubilee street parties taking place this weekend in celebration of the Queen’s 70-year reign - it’s great seeing the community come together.

"Although we’ve issued broad guidance around residents putting up their own bunting, this is for legitimate safety reasons.

"We welcome street parties and are not preventing any events taking place.

"Residents in Jubilee Road were not advised to take down their bunting. We advised that it was too low, which could be hazardous to large vehicles travelling underneath.

“We wish everyone a safe and enjoyable time this Jubilee bank holiday weekend.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need to Know...