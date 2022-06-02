Who in the South East has been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list?

A police superintendent, an RNLI volunteer and a professor are among those in the south east and Thames Valley to be recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list 2022.

Professor Saul Faust, consultant paediatrician at University Hospital Southampton has been awarded an OBE for his leading role in the national COVID-19 vaccination programme.

Prof Faust said: "I am deeply humbled and grateful to be recognised in the Queen’s Jubilee Honours. Although this award is to me, I couldn’t have done any of my work during the pandemic without the amazing research teams across Southampton, Dorset, Hampshire, South Wiltshire and the Isle of Wight."

The first woman vice-chancellor of the University of Oxford has been made a dame.Louise Richardson said she was "deeply flattered" by the honour for services to higher education.

Tracey Crouch MP has been given an award. Credit: PA

MPs in the region were also recognised, including the MP for Chatham and Aylesford Tracey Crouch, along with Basingstoke MP Maria Miller.

MBEs have been awarded to RNLI volunter Guy Addington, and Ashford-based choreographer Jasmin Vardimon.

Who is on the Queen's Birthday Honours list from the South East?

The Rt. Hon. Maria Miller MP. Member of Parliament for Basingstoke. For Parliamentary and Public Service. (Basingstoke, Hampshire)

Bernadette Mary Kelly CB. Permanent Secretary, Department for Transport. For services to Government. (Midhurst, West Sussex)

Professor Louise Mary Richardson. Vice-Chancellor, Oxford University. For services to Higher Education. (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

Professor Michael James Paul Arthur. Lately Provost and President, University College London. For services to Higher Education. (Romsey, Hampshire)

Professor Peter George Bruce. Wolfson Chair, Professor of Materials, University of Oxford. For services to Science and Innovation. (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

Penelope Kamilla Ciniewicz. Director General, Customer Compliance, H. M. Revenue and Customs. For services to Public Administration. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Melissa Case. Lately Director, Family and Criminal Justice Policy, Ministry of Justice, and Chair, The Laura Case Trust. For Public and Voluntary Service. (Tonbridge, Kent)

Tracey Elizabeth Anne Crouch MP. Member of Parliament for Chatham and Aylesford. For Parliamentary and Public Service. (Kent)

Timothy John Foy OBE. Lately Director, Home Office and Governor of Anguilla. For Public Service. (Winchester, Hampshire)

Lawrence John Haynes. Lately Chairman, Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund. For voluntary service to RAF Personnel and Veterans. (Ashford, Kent)

Dr Darren Richard Henley OBE. Chief Executive, Arts Council England. For services to the Arts. (Canterbury, Kent)

Dr Penelope Leach. Child Wellbeing Campaigner and Researcher, Association for Infant Mental Health, East Sussex. For services to Education. (Lewes, East Sussex)

G7 Taskforce, Cabinet Office. For Public Service. (Hartley Wintney, Hampshire)

Catherine Rowena Mallyon. Executive Director, Royal Shakespeare Company. For services to Theatre and to the Arts. (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

Matthew William Livingston Toombs. Director of Campaigns and Engagement, COP26, Cabinet Office. For Public Service. (Ashford, Kent)

More to follow