Beacons lit across the South to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Beacons have been lit across the South to mark the weekend of celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

An estimated 85,000 people packed the Long Walk and the town of Windsor last night for the lighting of the jubilee beacon.

Some visitors had to wait all day to get a ringside view of the event which was followed by a spectacular firework display over the castle.

Events will continue in the town for the rest of the weekend.

The fireworks display at Windsor

The beacon in Windsor was one of many that were lit across the region last night.

Around a thousand people gathered in Hove to see its historic torch switched on.

The beacon is made up of specially designed LED lights.

It is a replica of the one first lit to warn of the invasion from the Spanish Armada.

It was last used for the Diamond Jubilee in 2012.