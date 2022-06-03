Southampton's Pleasure Park is thriving despite fears that it may have to close following a spate of vandalism and an arson attack which knocked out its miniature railway.

The park at Southampton Sports Centre opened the year before the Queen's Silver Jubilee in 1977 and has become known as a hidden treasure.

Last December its tiny railway was damaged in a fire that was set deliberately. But fans of the park took to social media to set up a fundraising page. The money has allowed owners Andy and Gary Salter to build a new engine for the track.

People say they are happy to support the park