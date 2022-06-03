Johnny Depp spotted visiting Wildlife rescue centre

Johnny Depp has been seen visiting a wildlife rescue centre in Kent.

The actor, who recently one his libel case against Amber Heard, was given a tour of Folly Wildlife Rescue on Thursday.

He was photographed hugging a baby badger.

The actor was brought to the site by the wife of musician Jeff Beck, who is a patron of the centre.

The charity says it was an incredible afternoon for staff, as the Pirates of the Caribbean star toured the hospital's care and vets units.

It wrote on its facebook page: "Johnny was incredibly complimentary and in his own words 'blown away' by what he saw. To top the visit off, we even allowed him the rare privilege of briefly holding Freddie (as in Mercury!) one of the many orphaned badger cubs we're currently hand rearing - and I think it's fair to say he was bowled over by the whole experience!"