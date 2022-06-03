Man seriously injured in fail to stop collision in Hampshire

A man has been seriously injured following a fail to stop collision in Hampshire.

Police were called at 11am on the 3rd June to the B334 in Stubbington. A car had collided with a pedestrian as they crossed the pedestrian crossing near to the junction with Marks Road.

A 23 year-old man suffered serious injuries and the vehicle did not remain at the scene.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident, or perhaps captured the incident and the car involved on Dash Cam.Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously.