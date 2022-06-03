A woman has died following a two-car crash on the A3 at Guildford, Surrey.

The collision took place near the Stoke slip road around 2.50am on Friday (3 June).

Officers were called to the scene, following a number of reports that a silver Mercedes was seen driving the wrong way on the northbound carriageway.

The car then collided with a vehicle travelling in the correct direction.

A woman aged in her 40s was the driver of the Mercedes, police said.

The air ambulance were called and she was treated at the scene but died. Her family have been made aware.

The front seat passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the driver of the second car was less injured.

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services dealt with the incident but it has since fully reopened.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to contact them.