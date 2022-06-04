A 'barking mad' doggy tea party has taken place in Southampton to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Healthy Pet Store in Totton hosted the tea party in its very own 'Barkingham Palace' on Thursday, June 2 to kick off the Jubilee celebrations.

More than 200 dogs were said to have visited the event throughout the day.

The dogs tucked into "pup-cakes," doggy tea and a range of training treats as they settled at tables and chairs for a street party.

Healthy Pet Store managing director, Deborah Burrows, says the event had a "fantastic turnout."

The store's managing director, Deborah Burrows, said the day was "incredible."

"We've had a special Jubilee party for dogs. So many dogs have turned up.

"They've enjoyed herbal tea with a little bit of goat's milk, some honey, hot cakes, and we've got ice-creams.

"It's been a fantastic turnout and it's such lovely weather as well. Just beautiful."

The celebrations had a charity tombola for organisations Dogs Trust and Cats Protection, and visiting dogs were given goodie bags to take home.

A number of pooches were pictured enjoying the celebrations.

Some dogs dressed up for the occasion! Credit: Healthy Pet Store

The doggy tea party took place in Totton in Southampton. Credit: Healthy Pet Store

Some of the dogs posed for photos! Credit: Healthy Pet Store

The dogs were pictured enjoying the sunny weather. Credit: Healthy Pet Store

The tea party had plenty of treats for dogs to snack on. Credit: Healthy Pet Store