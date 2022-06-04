Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Our reporter Glen Thompsett was in Chatham, where many boats were unable to set sail in the Platinum Jubilee River Pageant.

Celebrations have been taking place across the south east to mark the Jubilee, but the weather has put a stop to some events.

Hundreds of boats due to set sail on the River Medway for the Platinum Jubilee River Pageant have been halted because of choppy weather.

Thousands of people lined the river to watch the historic boats sail by, but poor conditions prevented many of the smaller boats from travelling the route to Chatham's Sun Pier.

Despite a drop in the number of boats taking part, the moderate winds and conditions were ideal for larger vessels.

The boats congregated at Queenborough on the Isle of Sheppey, where they sailed upstream to Chatham.

They were led by members of the Medway, Faversham and Queenborough rowing clubs.

Among the boat enthusiasts was an official representative for the Queen: The Lord-Lieutenant of Kent, The Lady Colgrain.

She said: "The weekend of course is about celebrating the Queen's 70 years on the throne. And Medway has got such a wonderful naval tradition, what better way to celebrate it than with a river pageant."

Speaking about the Queen's achievement, The Lady Colgrain added: "When she said on her 21st birthday that she would devote her life, be it long or short, to service, my God she's fulfilled that promise."

Deputy Leader of Medway Council, Cllr Howard Doe, said: "What I love about this is it unifies everybody. The people of Medway are all unified really."

"They come together in these sort of events and it stresses how much more we've got in common than that which ever divides us."