Crew work overnight to tackle fire involving 200 tonnes of scrap metal in Sussex

Firefighters in Sussex have been tackling a blaze at a breaker's yard in Adversane near Billingshurst.

The fire, involving 200 tonnes of scrap metal, broke out at 11:10pm on Friday (June 3).

Around 45 crew from Billingshurst, Partridge Green, Horsham, Worthing and Guildford, were on site.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue say the fire was "deep seated" under the metal.

The fire took around eight hours to put out, with crew leaving the scene at 6:54am on Saturday (June 4).