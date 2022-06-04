EasyJet has cancelled more flights at Gatwick Airport, leaving some passengers stranded on the Jubilee bank holiday long weekend.

Following days of delays, at least 20 flights have been cancelled by the budget airline, while 17 were marked as delayed on Saturday (4 June).

A further 16 flights urged passengers to contact easyJet, suggesting they were also cancelled.

It comes after more than 200 flights were cancelled in the past week, which the airline said was necessary to provide reliable services.

The airline has blamed the "small portion" of cancellations on air traffic control restrictions at Gatwick and problems with ground operations at several airports, including at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.

Ruth Rankine, a passenger travelling through Gatwick, documented her journey on Twitter, posting a photo of a long queue forming at the airport as the cancellations and delays hit.

She also said she experienced a plane arriving late and a conveyor belt breaking down at the airport.

An easyJet spokesperson said: "EasyJet will operate around 1,700 flights carrying around a quarter of a million customers each day over the bank holiday weekend, with a small proportion cancelled in advance either last week or overnight and (passengers were) informed of their options to rebook or receive a refund.

"Airlines continue to operate in a challenging environment including with air traffic control restrictions operating today at London Gatwick and issues with ground operations at several airports including at Amsterdam where the airport has requested airlines to cancel some flying today.

"As a result a small proportion of additional flights could be subject to disruption today.

"We fully understand the inconvenience this will have caused to our customers and we are very sorry for this."

A Gatwick Airport spokesman said air traffic control restrictions are largely down to weather and staffing issues across Europe, and the airport is not the only one facing issues.

He said: "Poor weather and air traffic control issues across Europe are restricting the number of flights that can use European airspace and is causing significant delays and some cancellations at Gatwick."

The latest round of cancellations come after a week of disruption at airports across the UK.

The Government has blamed airlines for not adding enough staffing in time for the holiday season demand, after employees were laid off during the pandemic.

However the industry has said the government should offer support, with some airlines claiming red tape was causing a drag on the recruiting process.