WATCH: Noodles the Octopus paints a Union Jack at Brighton's Sea Life centre to celebrate the Jubilee.

Credit: SEA Life Brighton

An arty octopus from Brighton has found a special way to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

Noodles the Common Octopus helped out the team at Brighton's Sea Life centre by painting some Union Jack bunting for the occasion.

The Animal Care Team included Sea Life's creatures in the festivities, including Noodles, who requires daily engagement in activities that encourage natural behaviours.

The centre's aquarist, Bryony, created a safe painting activity allowing Noodles to explore a new texture with her arms and create some bunting.

Noodles the octopus's finished painting. Credit: SEA LIFE Brighton

She put some non-toxic paint and bunting into a bag and squashed it around to give Noodles an idea of where they wanted her to paint.

But Bryony said that it was up to Noodles where she wanted to paint, and said the octopus would use all eight of her arms to decide where the paint was going to go.

The aquarium was also decked out in red, white and blue to mark the Queen's 70-year reign.

Its Victorian Arcade Arches that date back to 1872 have been transformed from rainbow colours to those of the UK's national flag.