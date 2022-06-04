Six teenagers arrested in suspected arson incident after Portsmouth pub fire

Six teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fire at a derelict pub in Portsmouth.

Officers and crew from Southsea fire station were called to Milton Road on Friday afternoon (3 June).

The fire, which took place at a pub between a petrol station and a block of flats, was quickly put out.

Police say they are investigating the incident as a suspected arson.

A 13-year-old boy, four 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

The boys, all from the Portsmouth area, have since been released from custody but remain under investigation.

The Labour MP for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan took to Twitter to thank fire crews and police.

He said: "Grateful for the bravery of Hampshire and Isle of Wight fire crews in tackling the fire at the former Mr Pickwick pub site in Milton Road yesterday and for the swift action by Portsmouth Police."

"Thanks to the help of our community and CCTV these actions have been possible."