The artist who created the Romsey War Horse has been announced as the winner of a platinum jubilee public art commission.

Amy Goodman has been selected by Test Valley Borough Council to create two new artworks for the north and south of the borough, to honour the Queen's platinum jubilee.

The designs featuring Her Majesty, will be unveiled next summer and placed in Romsey and Andover.

The judging panels say they were impressed by Amy’s presentation and creative ideas.

Amy said: "I was shocked and overwhelmed to be given this great news. I certainly wasn't expecting both. The pressure will be on for me to create two fitting yet distinctive statues that really complement each other. It will be such an honour to sculpt Her Majesty."

Leader of Test Valley Borough Council, Councillor Phil North, said: "It was my ambition to appoint someone who could create two new pieces that would capture the spirit of this unique moment in British history, but also remain relevant and well-loved for generations to come.

"Amy is such an incredible and talented artist and her War Horse in Romsey War Memorial Park is truly exceptional. And as that piece was unveiled by the Queen’s daughter, HRH Princess Anne, it is great to see the royal thread continuing."

"These pieces take a long time to create and so rather than starting something well in advance of the event, we wanted to mark the occasion with the commission and then give the artist the opportunity to use that national spirit and emotion to really shape the final artwork."