Cyclist killed in collision with Land Rover on the Isle of Wight

A man has died after his bicycle collided with a Land Rover at Shorwell on the Isle of Wight.

Police were called to Main Road near its junction with New Barn Lane at 10.15 on Sunday morning (5 June).

The man in his 60s was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say his next of kin have been informed, and formal identification proceedings remain ongoing.

Following the collision, road closures were put in place but these have now been lifted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.