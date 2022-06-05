Gatwick Airport has apologised after it was claimed a disabled woman was left waiting on a plane for 90 minutes.

Journalist Sonia Sodha posted the image of her friend Victoria Brignell on an empty passenger plane on Saturday (5 June), saying the delay was 'really unacceptable'.

She later posted that after 90 minutes, cabin crew helped to carry Victoria of the plane, because assistance staff from the airport had failed to arrive.

She thanked everyone for sharing the image but said it showed "appalling service to people with a disability."

The picture prompted other people to share their stories, as many said it wasn't an isolated incident for people with disabilities who face challenges accessing public spaces.

Paralympic gold medallist Sophie Christiansen wrote: "Thanks for being an ally and sharing the discrimination we face daily.

"If everyone could speak up every time they see a step to get in to a restaurant, no subtitles on videos, etc, we might get somewhere."

Others cited a Tweet from BBC journalist Frank Gardner who found himself in a similar situation at Heathrow last month.

In a statement Gatwick airport said: “The treatment received at Gatwick Airport was not unacceptable and I would like to offer our sincere apologies to Victoria.

"This incident has been escalated and Gatwick and Wilson James, our assistance provider, are investigating how this happened as a matter of urgency.”

ITV News Meridian has sought a request for comment from the affected passenger.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...