A street party stretching 1km long has linked the two counties of Berkshire and Oxfordshire, to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

The party joined the two villages of Streatley and Goring, with a continuous line of tables across the bridge over the River Thames.

The "Big Jubilee Lunch" closed the roads for the afternoon, taking place on the two village high streets and bridge to round off the four-day bank holiday weekend.

Around 3,400 people took part in the event on Sunday, June 5, reserving their seats along 550 tables.

Residents from the two villages told us how it feels to be part of the celebrations

The lunch was packed with music, community singing and street entertainment.

Speaking to ITV Meridian, residents said the celebrations are "brilliant for the kids to be a part of it."

"It's a bit of history that will never be repeated, probably, anywhere in the world, so we just want to be a part of it."

Another partygoer called the day "perfect."

She said: "It's my first time celebrating the Jubilee for the Queen. So it's my pleasure, it's unbelievable and it's amazing."

"It's a very unforgettable experience as a Filipino to join the British celebration like this."

Poking fun at a rivalry between the villages, one resident said: "It's the one time the two villages really do get together as opposed to having a little bit of a feud, so it's fantastic. Two counties, one party."

Villager Barrie Steele said: "The two villages have been at odds with eachother for hundreds of years. So there has been an intense rivalry and intense love."

"And so we have instituted this street party. This is the second time. The last jubilee was ten years ago, we did the same thing."

"It joins the two villages together and everybody mixes and has a jolly good time."

Barrie Steele said there's a "love hate" rivalry between the two villages

Goring and Streatley are known for hosting the longest street party back in 2012 to celebrate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee.

The cloudy weather was also not enough to deter the villagers.

Barrie Steele added: "I thought I would have a quick word with the somebody up there, but I think he's getting like me, he needs his deaf aids, beacuse he didn't hear the request for sunshine."

"And it's cold but everybody still will enjoy themselves."